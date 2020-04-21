“Last weekend was quiet,” Jorritsma

Every week, the Brabant-Southeast Safety Region (VRBZO) provides a region-wide overview of how the measures regarding coronavirus are being followed in this region. Here are last week’s figures.

According to the chairman of the VRBZO, John Jorritsma, ‘Last weekend was also generally quiet. Most people are still complying well with the measures. There were also fewer reports of nuisance caused by young people.”

“At the same time, we also noticed a kind of underlying feeling of impatience and unrest among people. This is also understandable. We are social beings. Still, it’s important to follow the rules. Isn’t it for the protection of yourself and others? Only together, do we get corona under control.”

Figures

Last weekend (Friday, 17 April, to Sunday, 19 April), the following violations were identified and sanctions were imposed by the regional municipalities:

The number of police proceedings – 43. In relation to non-compliance with coronary measures, the fine for an adult is €390 and for a minor €95. For companies, the fine is €4,350.

The number of charges under penalty payment – 3. The fine amount for such a penalty is dependent on the situation it is imposed.

Number of charges under administrative penalty – 0

Source: VRBZO Press release

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta