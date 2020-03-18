City to deal directly with welfare requests

The Municipality of Eindhoven is making services more accessible to people applying for welfare benefits.

The city announced this in a letter to the City Council. Usually, someone applying for a welfare benefit must do so via the Participatiebedrijf (Participation Company). This organisation then determines whether that person is entitled to a grant. The Participatiebedrijf also looks at career prospects for the person.

The Municipality expects the number of benefits applications to increase dramatically. This is due to the measures being taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. These measures may have major financial consequences on various groups.

More people on welfare

Moreover, the career perspective is less relevant as a point of attention during this time of crisis. That is why the City Council is processing applications for benefits directly. As a result, it is expected that the number of people on welfare benefits will increase.

Once this so-called corona crisis is over, the Municipality will do its utmost to get the people on welfare benefits back to work as soon as possible, the City Council announced.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven