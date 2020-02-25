Eindhoven News and Radio 4 Brainport agree to closer collaboration

In a recent friendly meet the two organisations agreed to a closer collaboration to bring more local news and podcasts in English to the growing community of internationals in Eindhoven.

Eindhoven News and Radio 4 Brainport have been cooperating in the past and decided to work closer together because there have been new developments.

Radio4Brainport is an independent expat radio station in English in the Brainport region. It has been broadcasting since 2016 with the help of a team of volunteers. At the moment Radio 4 Brainport broadcasts hourly news including international, national and local news headlines, as well as traffic updates, weather bulletin, talks on innovation and science, politics etc. Recently they incorporated the automation of news which means that ‘a robot’ can read out written texts. Eindhoven News’ daily online news is very suitable for this purpose.

“The radio station provides news and reports in English. Reading all the news is time consuming so we are very happy with this technical development. Using Eindhoven News is logical as they already have the regional news in English and our target audience is the same.” says Jean-Paul Linnartz, co-founder of the radio station.

“Eindhoven News with its 10 years of experience in connecting the internationals through news, events and various other social activities can most surely help in creating a larger platform for Radio 4 Brainport,” says Irene Martens, Founder Director Eindhoven News.

Jean-Paul Linnartz also believes that this development is a major enhancement to their programming. “We can provide more news now, it does sound just a bit robotic but we are continuously improving. It is already amazing that this is possible,” he explains.

Marcel van Veghel, HTC Asset Manager, who is in the Advisory Committee of the Eindhoven News Board initiated the rejuvenation of the cooperation. “To me it sounds logical that local media with the same target audience work more closely together, so whenever there are new possibilities there is an opportunity!”

Besides the news more live streams and podcasts (made by Radio 4 Brainport) appealing to the internationals are going to be shared. These podcasts now are available on the site of Eindhoven News.

The station can be heard on line through radio4brainport.org and TuneIn.com, as well as on air at 747 and 828 kHz AM.

Chaitali Sengupta For Eindhoven News