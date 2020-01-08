Jorritsma: “Fireworks ban is unenforceable”

The Mayor of Eindhoven, John Jorritsma, does not think a fireworks ban will help against fireworks nuisance.

All across the Netherlands, most politicians are in favour of a ban on fireworks and firecrackers. After years of discussions, bans now seem to be becoming a reality. Yet Jorritsmais not up for this. “If we introduce a ban, I will have to put a policeman alongside everyone lighting fireworks. That is not going to happen”.

The Mayor does, however, think that in the Netherlands fireworks should be considered differently. “Consider what it does to the environment, to bystanders, to animals, and on and on. We have to, then, ask ourselves whether we want to continue in this way”, Jorritsma says.

“I think this is a phenomenon that is dying out”. Council Rik Thijs agrees. “On New Year’s Eve, we call fireworks, fireworks. However, for the rest of the year, they are actually just bombs. They are starting to be a problem.”

No major incidents in Eindhoven

Jorritsma also looks back with satisfaction on New Year’s Eve in Eindhoven. It went off without any major incidents. “It goes without saying that a lot of incidents happen during the turn of the year”, he says. “That does not mean no inconvenience was caused. However, there were no major incidents. And I am very happy about that”.

An investigation is currently underway into nuisance caused by fireworks. The results will be presented at the end of this month.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven