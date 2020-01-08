Dutch singer receives royal honour

Well-known Dutch singer, Peter Koelewijn, has been received the Officier in de Orde van Oranje-Nassau (Office in the Order of Orange-Nassau).

Peter was born and raised in Eindhoven. He received the award from the Mayor of Hilversum. “Peter Koelewijn has left an indelible mark on Dutch pop music in many areas. He has an enormous track record in Dutch pop music world”, Mayor Pieter Broertjes says.

Koelewijn broke through in 1960 with his band, The Rockets. They had the Dutch rock ‘n roll hit song, ‘Kom van dat dak af’ (‘Get off that roof’). After that, Peter released many albums and songs, especially in the seventies and eighties.

What is this award?

The Order of Orange-Nassau is a civil and military Dutch order of chivalry. It was founded in the 1800’s. This award is open to “anyone who has earned special merits for society”.

There are different grades to this order. The lower grades can be compared with the ranks of the Order of the British Empire in the United Kingdom. Titles are, however, generally not used in the Netherlands.

Source: Studio040 and Wikipedia

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven