Geldrop couple nominated for Wedding Photo Award

Photographers, Elke Teurlings and Edward Hollander, from Geldrop have been nominated for the Bridal Photo Award 2020.

The photo they took is one of the 80 top contenders, selected from 1,250 entries. The two photographers from Geldrop are competing in the ’emotion’ category. The photo shows the bride, Carlijn with her father, who has been living in a nursing home for several years.

“Thanks to good guidance it was possible for him to be present on this special day”, says Teurlings. Carlijn certain considers it a special photo: “It is so nice to see daddy enjoying this beautiful day so much. The smile and the twinkle in his eyes, captured on this picture, perfectly reflect his feelings”, she says.

‘It means a lot’

The pair is very happy with the nomination. “This award means a lot to us. It is also our mission to capture a wedding as it really was,” says Teurlings. “We think it is moments like this that are important to capture. So, such a nomination is the icing on the cake.”

What makes it extra special is that the picture was taken at Joe Mann Pavilion in Best. The restaurant was hit by a major fire in October 2018. The restaurant has since been completely rebuilt.

The Bridal Photo Award is organised by Susan Lippe-Bernard, the international editor-in-chief of Bruid & Bruidegom Magazine.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta