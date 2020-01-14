Work on Venuslaan causes gas leak

On Monday afternoon, a gas leak that occurred during work done on Venuslaan.

An excavator broke a gas pipe. The gas could easily be smelled in the surrounding area. The fire brigade cordoned off the building site. Netbeheer Enexis was then able to start repairing the pipeline.

Venuslaan is currently being redeveloped along with the adjoining courtyards and parking spaces.

Source: Www.studio040.nl

Translator: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives Inburgering classes in Meerhoven. Click here for info.

Editor: Melinda Walraven