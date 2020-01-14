Fraudster must pay back over two million

A 59-year-old woman from Eindhoven has to repay €2.1 million to the government for defrauding healthcare budgets. This was decided by the court.

In the healthcare system, there are options for persoonsgebonden (personal) budgets. This is money that handicapped or chronically ill people are given to pay for their own healthcare.

The woman acted as a mediator for this group of people. She also managed the sick people’s administration. Between 2007 and 2013, she forged forms without their knowledge and submitted them to health insurance companies. She would then withdraw the amounts paid out by the insurers from the patients’ accounts.

In 2017, she was sentenced to more than two years’ imprisonment. The Ministry of Justice previously calculated that she had siphoned an amount of €1.9 million. The court has now determined that this amount is even higher – €2.1 million. The woman must now repay this to the government.

