Elderly couple attacked in their home in Valkenswaard

On Sunday night, an elderly couple was attacked in their home on Grevenschutweg in Valkenswaard. As a result of the incident, they were slightly injured.

Two or three perpetrators broke into the house and attacked the residents on the first floor. According to the police, the couple ‘defended themselves bravely.’

It is not yet clear whether anything was stolen. Police searched for the perpetrators, also with a helicopter. Police officers are also investigating traces but so far without result.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha