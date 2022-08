In the GGzE grounds in Woensel, it was fun to sing along Sunday during Grote Beek Pop. A party for clients, employees and other music lovers.

On two stages bands were programmed the whole day. These were bands of talented employees or clients, but also professional bands with famous names like Wild Romance and Toontje Lager.

Grote Beek Pop is an alcohol-free festival. The event was organised for the tenth time

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan