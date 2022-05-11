With his bizarre life story, Louis helped people quit drinking

TV celebrity Joris Linssen wrote a book about his inspiring stepfather Louis from Eindhoven, a flamboyant man who with his incredible life story, helped others quit drinking.

Anyone who reads the book ‘The boek Louis’ (‘The book Louis’) can only come to one conclusion: Eindhoven has a new hero. Studio040 talked to former Eindhoven inhabitant Joris Linssen about the remarkable life story of his stepfather and his book. You can watch it here.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob