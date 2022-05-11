New coalition in Eindhoven ‘making progress, but is not there yet’

The intended new coalition in Eindhoven of GroenLinks (green left party), CDA (Christian democrats), D66 (Democrats), and PvdA (Labour party) is making steps towards an agreement.

However, it will still take some time before the four parties can possibly reach agreements, according to a spokesperson of the municipality who is involved in the coalition talks. According to him, “though there is considerable progress, there is still a lot of work to be done before the four parties can possibly deliver a joint coalition agreement for the city”.

Busy consultations

The four parties have been meeting behind closed doors for weeks. Busy consultations take place for many hours, about two evenings on the weekdays and frequently on weekends. The council hopes to provide more information about the progress of the talks next week.

No VVD, but D66

Over two months ago, GroenLinks emerged as the big winner in the municipal elections. Informer Mario Jacobs articulated with the parties to look for a stable coalition that does justice to the election results. Three intended coalition parties, GroenLinks, PvdA, and CDA, would then be able to continue governing in the coming years, provided they can come to an agreement with D66. D66 would then be the newcomer in the coalition, taking the place of VVD.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob