Two years later, the city is set to turn orange

King’s Day is approaching and the city is preparing for this mid-week holiday. Flea markets, festivals for the party-goers and pub quizzes are some of the crowd pullers in the day’s programme. It is not clear how many visitors are expected this year. Numbers may depend on the weather on the day, something which cannot yet be forecast.



Eindhoven’s residents will be able to enjoy street markets scattered throughout the city. The Oranjemarkt in the Stadswandelpark stands out. With hundreds of stalls, it is the largest vrijmarkt (free market, meaning no permits are necessary) in the Netherlands. There is also a DJ playing live music.

Besides flea markets, there will be a variety of festivals for partygoers. The Royal Dutch is the traditional crowd puller on the Stadhuisplein. This event starts on the night before King’s day. Tony Junior, The Partysquad and DJ La Fuente, among others, take the stage. In addition, Kingsnight ‘n Day on Lichtplein and King-S on Strijp-S offer Eindhoven festival-goers a choice.

Those who don’t enjoy the crowds can enjoy a few King’s Day pub quizzes in the region. A real king’s quiz is organized in Café het Spitje in Mierlo. Groups of up to six people can play. There will also be the ‘International Quiz Night’ in English. This is organised at the restaurant de Carrousel in Eindhoven on Wednesday, April 27.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha