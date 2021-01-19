Lots of goals in Rotterdam, everything to win in Volendam

The away match in Rotterdam was more entertaining than Schmidt had planned. PSV scored five goals, but also conceded three and needs to learn quicker. FC Volendam should be an easy next target, but anything can happen during a Cup match.

The match against Sparta was the first match of the 2020/21 season on a snow covered pitch. Roger Schmidt let Mario Götze and Nick Viergever at home, to recover, and started with Denzel Dumfries, Donyell Malen and Eran Zahavi on the bench. The starting eleven were: Mvogo; Teze, Baumgartl, Boscagli, Max; Rosario, Sangaré; Mauro Júnior, Ihattaren; Madueke and Gakpo.

Sparta coach Henk Fraser started with the following team: Okoye; Fortes, Beugelsdijk, Heylen, Meijers; Burger, Auassar; Mijnans, Smeets, Duarte; Thy. Both teams decided they wanted to play with the usual white ball because the orange ball – perfect for playing matches when it snows – was found smaller in size.

First Half

PSV started weak, similar like on Saturday against AZ, and had huge trouble controlling the ball. Sparta was pressing high directly and kept PSV from even leaving their own half. Pablo Rosario ushered the 1-0 in with a bad pass in the fourth minute. Yvon Mvogo probably didn’t even see the ball coming, on the snow-covered pitch.

After ten minutes, PSV finally started breaking out of Sparta’s stranglehold and reached the penalty box on a couple of occasions. Referee Bas Nijhuis – famous for ‘allowing a lot’ on the pitch – let Sparta play on after Ihattaren and Madueke went down.

The equaliser fell out of the sky when Mauro Júnior hit Noni Madueke’s assist behind Maduka Okoyeh. In the 34th minute, Tom Beugelsdijk kept Cody Gakpo from scoring the 1-2 with a great sliding, while Mohamed Ihattaren’s shot missed the power and ended up in the goalkeeper’s hands.

Roger Schmidt received a yellow card after protesting Nijhuis for not whistling during several fouls made against his players. Seven minutes before halftime Cody Gakpo had to quit the game to injury he got after such an attack which Nijhuis elegantly ‘allowed’. Donyell Malen took Gakpo’s place just before half time.

Second half

For unknows reasons, both teams exchanged the white ball for the orange at the start of the second half. And it did miracles for PSV: in less than four minutes Malen and Noni Madueke put the 1-2 and 1-3 on the scoreboard. This sudden change clearly came on account of Schmidt, who let Rosario and Teze play much further towards Sparta’s goal. Both were responsible for the assists.

Half an hour before the finish, Fraser showed ambition when he substituted 3 players with attacking qualities. Reda Kharchouch directly got a serious chance and fired on target, but Mvogo blocked it without any trouble. Schmidt brought in Denzel Dumfries for Júnior and switched to playing with three central defenders, and let the backs play as wingers.

Twenty minutes before end time Philipp Max received the ball from Malen, just outside the box, and fired it home with his right foot: 1-4. Five minutes later Danzell Gravenbergh – brother of the Ajax-midfielder – outwitted both Teze and Dumfries and left Mvogo chanceless with a shot in the far corner: 2-4.

Ten minutes before time Malen gave an assist on Max for the 2-5, but he forgot to run to the second post, what strikers always do. After Ryan Thomas and Eran Zahavi replaced Ihattaren and Madueke, Gravenbergh was kind on PSV after missing a great chance to score the 3-4. But Kharchouch continued to create new opportunities for the Rotterdammers.

Nijhuis drew the attention once again, but this time for whistling instead of ‘allowing’ a light touch from Teze in the penalty box. PSV gave away a 1-4 lead and let it shrink to 3-4. With all tension returning, Malen managed to arrange a corner kick in the extra time. Soon after, Zahavi’s through ball on Sangaré resulted in the golden opportunity for Malen to put the match in the lock, and he didn’t fail: 3-5.

Unfortunately for PSV, their competitors Ajax, AZ and Vitesse won their respective matches during this playing round. Ajax is now leading with 41 points after 17 matches, followed by Vitesse with 38 and PSV with 37 points. Feyenoord and AZ have 35 and 34 points respectively, so absolutely nothing has been decided in the fight for the championship.

Next opponent: FC Volendam (KNVB Cup)

PSV plays its next match in the eighth final of the KNVB Cup tournament against FC Volendam, who usually compete against PSV Under 21 in the Dutch second division. The club plays its home matches at the Kras Stadium in Volendam, which has a capacity of 7.384 visitors. The club colours are orange and black, by which they got the nickname ‘the new orange’, pointing at the colours of the Dutch national team.

Head coach Wim Jonk has been the head coach since the summer of 2019. He was an individual technique trainer at Ajax Amsterdam between 2008 and 2011 and head of Youth between 2011 and 2015. In 2010 he wrote ‘Plan Cruyff’ together with Johan Cruyff and Ruben Jongkind, which sparked the ‘velvet revolution’; the reformation of the Ajax youth academy.

After a persistent disagreement between Jonk and Cruyff on the one hand and the club management on the other, about the interpretation and the alleged lack of implementation of Plan Cruyff, the board decided to let Jonk leave on 10 November 2015.

Since September 2016, Jonk and Jordi Cruyff have led the international football knowledge institute Cruyff Football; the official propagator of Johan Cruyff’s football philosophy. But now first back to the history of the club from Volendam.

History

FC Volendam was founded on 1 June 1, 1977, as a split-off from RKSV Volendam. Volendam is a traditional Dutch town located in the province of Noord-Holland, 20 kilometres north of Amsterdam. It currently has 22.640 inhabitants and is a popular location for tourists, who come there searching for cheese, traditional costumes and fishing boats.

The local FC became the national champion for the first time in the Roman Catholic Federation in 1935 and for the second time in 1938. In 1940, on the orders of the German nazi’s, the various football associations were merged into the KNVB (Royal Dutch Football Union).

After World War II, Volendam played in the second division for a long time, despite being close to promotion several times. Professional football entered the Netherlands in 1954 and Volendam saw many players leave. The following year they also became a professional club.

Volendam has twice reached the finals of the KNVB Cup. The first time (1958), Sparta proved too strong with 4-3. In May 1995 Feyenoord won the cup after a 2-1 victory. The club’s highest ranking is a sixth place in the Eredivisie seasons of 1989/90 and 1992/93. Volendam relegated in 1999 and has since been promoted twice and directly relegated again the next season.

Characteristic for the ‘eel farmers are the many local players, with names such as Jonk, Schilder, Steur, Tol and Veerman, and the many promotions and relegations from and to the Eredivisie. The club last played in the Eredivisie in the 2008/09 season.

Facts and Figures

PSV and FC Volendam played a total of 55 matches against each other throughout history. However, PSV lost only six out of the 38 encounters, yet never lost at home. With 161 goals scored and 48 conceded, the goal difference is clearly in PSV’s advantage.

The biggest victory in Eindhoven dates back to 18 April of 1998, when PSV sent the ‘wide trousers’ home with 10-0. Several months earlier PSV also sealed their biggest away victory, went they left Volendam with three points after a 0-6 victory. FC Volendam’s biggest victory took place in the season of 1967/68 when they beat PSV with 2-0.

PSV and FC Volendam played five times against each other in the context of the KNVB Cup tournament. PSV won twice at home and once away, drew at home in 2017 and lost away in 1972. Any way the wind blows, it is quite logical to expect nothing less from the Eindhoven side than to win this KNVB Cup match.

Familiar faces

Raymond Beerens, Wim Jonk, André Ooijer, Michael Reiziger, Robbin Ruiter and Edwin Zoetebier played for both FC Volendam and PSV. Ernie Brandts and Stanley Menzo played for PSV years before they become head coach of Volendam.

Current head coach Wim Jonk is a Volendam played for PSV between 1995 and 1998. He won one national championship, one Dutch Cup and three Dutch Super Cups under head coach Dick Advocaat. Jonk played his last three seasons for Sheffield Wednesday and scored 11 goals in 49 matches for the Dutch national team.

Current situation

FC Volendam didn’t have a very comfortable time in Dordrecht, where they drew against the team last in the Dutch second league. The local FC had lost their match against PSV Under 21 the Monday before and should have been an easy fortress, but Wim Jonk’s men failed to take over the fourth position on the ranking on Friday.

With the third-best goal difference of the second league, it is clear the Volendammers know how to score and not concede goals so easily. Since they’re playing under Jonk, it is also clear we can expect an opponent who wants to play dominant football in the style of Johan Cruyff. This could actually be an advantage for PSV, who are used to compete against teams with that system.

Francesco Antonucci, Boy Deul, Nick Doodeman, Martijn Kaars, Samuele Mulattieri and Darry John Murkin have all scored between four to eight goals, and have recorded between two to ten assists. This clearly indicates Volendam has many weapons to create danger and be efficient in front of the goal.

Situation PSV

Cody Gakpo got injured during the match against Sparta. A foul that can be described as an attack on his ankles will leave him out for several weeks. Mario Götze isn’t fit to play yet, so all hope for the creativity in the attack is now focused on Mohamed Ihattaren and Noni Madueke.

The Dutch Prosecutor of Professional Football has started research after Schmidt’s tirade against Referee Bas Nijhuis. Schmidt said to have heard Nijhuis was whistling against PSV on purpose, and that he “never wants to see him again in his lifetime”. He also blames the referee for Gakpo’s injury.

Mario Götze and Nick Viergever will probably still not be fit enough to play. Dumfries, Gutiérrez, Malen and Zahavi all had some rest and should be fit enough to start in Volendam. Mauro Júnior and Ryan Thomas both seem to fit enough to make their appearance in the starting eleven as well.

Match information

Match: FC Volendam – PSV

Date: Tuesday 19 January 2021

Time: 21:00 (9 PM)

Location: Kras Stadion, Volendam

Referee: Christiaan Bax

Broadcast: ESPN 1. Resumes at Veronica and NOS

Article by Joey van der Hart for Eindhoven News

