11 years of Glow FM celebrated with XXL broadcast

The radio station Glow FM celebrated its eleventh anniversary with an online radio festival. The best artists could be heard and seen live during the program Patrick in the Evening XXL.

A total of eleven artists came to the Glow FM studio. Among others, Kruzo, Butterfly Effect, Nonna and Karyo performed. A different artist was heard every half hour. Since there were several cameras in the studio, people could even watch the whole show live.

On Monday, 1 May, at 19:00, the roof was raised! The anniversary XXL broadcast lasted until 00:00.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob