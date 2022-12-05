Climate activists occupy TU/e ​​boardroom

Ten climate activists have occupied a boardroom in the Atlas building of the Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e). They are part of the End Fossil Occupy! movement. Among other things, the students want the university to break its ties with the fossil fuel industry.

The occupiers want climate justice. “We cannot innovate our way out of the climate crisis, we need to take action now”, an activist said. The campaigners also want the university to provide transparency about the so-called third stream, which refers to the flow of funds that the university receives from the business community. Finally, the activists want the university to declare a climate emergency.

An earlier action, when the students protested against Shell’s presence at a career fair, was quickly and illegally ended by the police. This time, they intend to stay until the TU/e board is ready for a conversation with them. That they were not removed immediately, as tends to happen with other climate justice protests, gives them the feeling that they have already won, a spokesperson for the movement says.

The board, however, did not wait for the occupation and moved their meeting to another room.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha