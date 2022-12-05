New Tongelreep much more expensive

Price increases are making the construction of the new swimming pool De Tongelreep considerably more expensive than previously estimated. The city council, therefore, needs a higher construction budget.

Due to the ‘extreme price increases’, construction cannot be realized with the predetermined budget, the Municipal Executive writes. This is because of the considerable increase in labour, fuel and energy prices. Additionally, the cost of most construction materials ranging from plastic pipes to metal reinforcements has sharply risen.

Under wraps

The Municipality keeps the amounts a secret. This is to ensure that its negotiating position is not compromised in discussions with the construction contractors. When the contract negotiations are concluded, the amounts can become public.

Although the revised budget is yet to be determined, it is known that 7,5 million euros will come from the regional deal. Further to this, the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS) will add 2,5 million euros.

First plunge

It is expected that the old pool to be demolished at the beginning of 2023. This will be followed by the construction of the new pool, with the aim to have the new pool ready by the end of 2025.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha