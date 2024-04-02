A warmer welcome for new Eindhoven residents

The local factions of the Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) and GroenLinks (GL) believe that new Eindhoven residents should receive a warmer and friendlier welcome in the city. That is why the parties are calling for a welcome package including a letter from the mayor.

The package includes a ‘warm welcome letter’ from Mayor Dijsselbloem in Dutch and English. The CDA and GL state that other major cities are already sending such a welcome letter. The package must also contain information about the city and an overview of neighbourhood activities and associations that new residents can join. The parties hope that the package can be supplemented with a small welcome gift from local entrepreneurs in the area. Due to the growth of international residents, municipal information must also be available in English.

“To facilitate the integration of new citizens in Eindhoven, a welcome package including information about local resources, public services, neighbourhood organisations and attractions must be addressed to all new residents. It is important to properly welcome people who move to our city to create an inclusive and hospitable environment”, writes both CDA and GL in their proposal.

The proposal will be on the political agenda in town hall on Tuesday evening.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha