Centrum Veldhoven gets a guarded bicycle shed

A guarded bicycle shed was opened in the city centre of Veldhoven on Tuesday morning. The parking facility is available to anyone who wants to visit the centre of Veldhoven.

“In the municipality, we would like to contribute to the fact that people come to the centre on foot or by bicycle. A guarded bicycle shed is part of this,” says councillor Thomas van Broekhoven at the opening.

According to the municipality, the increase in expensive bicycles such as e-bikes also plays a role in the decision to make room for a guarded bicycle shed.