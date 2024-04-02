Large-scale military exercises at Eindhoven Air Base

Eindhoven Air Base will be the site of a large-scale air force exercise in the next two weeks. During the exercise called BATMAN, the entire air defense process is completed.

Eindhoven

The exercise will take place from April 2 to 12 at various military sites in the Netherlands. At the air base in Eindhoven, the air defenses with weapon systems are most visible to travelers from the adjacent Eindhoven Airport. The military exercise will not cause any nuisance in the immediate area.

Patriot

Movement, reconnaissance, building the Patriot weapon system, and providing air defense are all completed during the exercise. Patriot is a ground-based medium-range air defense weapon system intended to neutralize helicopters, aircraft, and missiles

Source: Studio040

Translate: Ayşenur Kuran