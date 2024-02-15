Eindhoven Airport closed for five months

Defense wants to completely renovate the runway at Eindhoven Air Base. For this job, the airport, which is owned by Defense, must be closed for five months.

This is evident from a market consultationby the cenral governmet real estate agency, commissioned by defense. It is still unclear when this job will be completed. During the work, flights will not be possible from Eindhovenairport, so travellers will have to divert to other airports. The renovation work will take approximately 22 weeks, from February to June. It is not yet known in which year the mega job will take place.

Instrument Landing System

Defense’s intention is evident from a market consultation started by the Central Government Real Estate Agency, for which interested contractors can register until the end of this month. Six parties will be chosen from the candidates to compete for the tender.

At the same time as the complete renovation of the runway – including lighting, cabling and drainage – the Instrument Landing System (ILS) is being significantly improved. This fulfils an old wish of Eindhoven Airport. The new ILS makes landing and take-off possible in very dense fog. The current version requires at least 550 meters of visibility during landings and three hundred meters during take-off. The new ILS has a hefty price tag of around ten million euros.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez