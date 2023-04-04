City architect Don Murphy: ‘Eindhoven needs densifiction’

Many more people should live in the centre of Eindhoven, now that the Brainport region is growing. Building many houses in the towns and villages around Eindhoven is just out of the question. So says Don Murphy, the recently appointed master builder of the inner city.

Last autumn, the Irishman took over from Kees Christiaanse and Winy Maas. Studio040 joined a conversation between the supervisor and platform EHVXL. Murphy says he is well aware that the Eindhoven region is facing a huge construction challenge. But where should those 100,000 homes that must be built before 2040 be located?

Murphy pulls out a diagram on the presentation screen behind him. “This is Eindhoven in 1900”, he points to a small spot on the screen. “You see how fast that city has grown in size in a century. But the size of the city has grown ten times faster than the population. That is hugely problematic in terms of sustainability, the environment, and quality of life”.

Unsafe, uninteresting

“Large, empty cities with a low population density are unsafe and are uninteresting. So the question is, how do we get people to live in the city centre? How do we ensure that they use the available facilities in the right way? Cities in which many people live are simply safer cities”.

‘Densification does not necessarily require high-rise buildings, look at Paris and Barcelona’ Don Murphy, master builder Eindhoven centre

That is why more people need to come and live in the city, says Murphy. Densification is the motto. “People may not like it, but densification is necessary. This way we can solve the housing shortage and build a better city. There must be cohesion between nature and urban development. Together with quality public space”.

Skyscrapers

However, high residential towers traditionally cause a lot of discussion in Eindhoven politics. For example, the plans for residential towers around Stadhuisplein had to be changed due to dissatisfaction with the high-rise. “But high-rise is not something I ever mentioned. I’m not against it either, as a city, you can get to a point where a high-rise is needed and it can work very well. But high-rise buildings are different from densification and especially the latter is really important”.

‘Eindhoven has the potential to become a central city of Northern Europe’ Don Murphy, master builder Eindhoven centre

“Paris is much more densely populated than any other European city. Barcelona, too, and parts of London. That doesn’t necessarily require a lot of high-rise buildings”, Murphy explains. “It is quite possible to develop cities where it is very pleasant to live and which is pleasant to walk through. We must have that ambition”.

The centre of Northern Europe

For that ambition to become reality, a lot has to be built, especially in Eindhoven. Moving the construction task to the towns and villages in the region is a bad idea, Murphy thinks. “Eindhoven is the central city of the Brainport region. A thousand homes are to be built. That has to happen here. If I were a minister I would ban all housing projects in green areas. It might not get me elected, but it is necessary.”

In this way, Eindhoven can not only grow into an important city for the region, but for the entire continent, Murphy thinks. “This is an important moment for Eindhoven. The city must not only become the centre of the region, but in terms of technological innovation and development, it must become the centre of Northern Europe. It has that potential.”

Source: Studio040

Translate: Ayşenur Kuran