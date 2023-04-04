King will visit High Tech Campus

King Willem-Alexander will be visiting the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven in two weeks. He will visit two research institutes.

In the two institutes, Holst Centre and PhotonDelta, the king will receive an update on new knowledge. This knowledge is actually applied in practice when it comes to medical diagnostics, autonomous driving and data communication.

Photonics

One of the topics of discussion is the development of photonics. This is a technique in which information transfer no longer takes place with electrical signals, but with light signals transmitted by lasers. As a result, future computer chips may be able to work a thousand times faster than they do now.

Queen Maxima

Queen Máxima was in Eindhoven last month. She spoke with designers in the city and visited the Hendrik Casimir Institute, which specialises in scientific research, such as reserach into photonics.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated: Yawar Abbas