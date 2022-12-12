Good news for skating enthusiasts

It looks like, this week, skating is possible on landscaped lanes and flooded meadows. According to the Weerplaza, the province is set to experience really cold nights.

Start of the week

The night between Sunday and Monday was cold enough already. Temperatures dropped down to -6 degree celsius, with local lows of even -9 degrees. The absence of winds has also favoured the growth of ice rinks thus far. Despite a beautifully sunny Monday, daytime temperatures remained below or on freezing point (0 degrees).

Midweek

Freezing weather continues in the night to Tuesday as well. The expected temperature range is between -5 and -8 degrees. During the day, it will barely be around 0 degrees.

All this is very favourable for continued ice growth. The nights after, it will remain cold, with maximums around -4 and -6 degrees.

Crystal clear

To summarise, idyllic winter conditions with dry and periodically sunny days are ahead. Skate lovers can therefore expect to roll out on natural ice rinks in the second half of this week.

Next week, the air will be much milder and, temperatures will rise to 8 degrees.

Source: OmroepBrabant

Translated by: Seetha