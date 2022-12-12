Son and Breugel makes energy surcharge accessible to more people

The Municipality of Son and Breugel has made the energy surcharge more widely accessible, allowing more residents to claim it.

The municipality of Son en Breugel believes that the group that can claim the supplement is now too narrow, and also wants to accommodate people who would not normally claim the money.

Through the measure, the supplement of 1300 euros will now also be available to students living independently who pay their own energy bills, young people who are forced to stop living with their parents, and who also pay their own energy bills, and single parents with an income of 1614.95 euros.

Residents with an income between 120 and 130 percent of the welfare standard can claim the energy allowance of 650 euros.

