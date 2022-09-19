Slight increase in the number of unemployment benefits

According to the figures from the UWV, the number of unemployment benefits in Eindhoven increased slightly in August.

This is an increase of about half a per cent; 15 more benefits in August than in July. Similar trends are to be noticed in the municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo, where the benefits increased by about one percent.

In Brabant as a region, the number of unemployment benefits fell sharply – something that is in line with expectations given the enormous staff shortages. Compared to the previous month, about 80 fewer unemployment benefits were provided in Southeast Brabant for the month of August.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha