Eindhoven commemorates the liberation

For the first time in three years, Eindhoven will again have a traditional commemoration of the liberation, 78 years ago..

On the Stadhuisplein, the liberation fire is traditionally lit. For the 76th time, A group of Eindhoven cyclists collected the liberation fire in the French city of Bayeux.

In addition, Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem laid a wreath at the liberation monument on behalf of the city’s residents in memory of the nearly 1,100 Eindhoven citizens who died during World War II, and allied soldiers who died during the liberation of our city. This was followed by a minute’s silence.

Source: Studio040

Translated by : Anitha Sevugan