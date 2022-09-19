Beautiful autumn days ahead

On Sunday, it seemed like autumn had started. Showers came pouring in. Undoubtedly, it was a welcome sight following the heat wave. However, gorgeous autumn days are predicted for the week ahead.

Sunday saw a day of incessant rain in most places. Following this, Monday was markedly better. The day saw a few small showers but had also a good proportion of clouds and sun.

Tuesday will also be a bit hit-and-miss. “With 17 degrees again and a few showers. But from Wednesday we get some beautiful days with plenty of sun. This is of course followed by cold nights of 5 degrees. Day time temperatures rise to about 20 degrees on Thursday. It is expected to be a day of bright sunshine and dry weather”, reports Weerplaza.

Source: OmroepBrabant

Translated by: Seetha