Million euros for neighborhood libraries

The municipality of Eindhoven has agreed in the administrative agreement that each district must have its own library. To help realise that ambition, Eindhoven Library is now receiving 1.3 million euros from the central government.

Eindhoven Library is already setting up four neighbourhood libraries. Preparations are already being made for a library in Woensel North and South, in Tongelre and Gestel. The 1.3 million euros can also be used to establish neighbourhood libraries in Eindhoven North and South.

Director Albert Kivits says he is happy with the extra money. “The additional resources from the central government will help us enormously in realising the multifunctional district libraries in Eindhoven. With the duty of care approaching in 2025, we will ensure an easily accessible library for every Eindhoven resident,” says Kivits.

Opening Times

In addition to the new libraries in Eindhoven North and South, the library’s opening hours in the Witte Dame can also be extended. “The library in the centre is currently open 44 hours a week. An additional 12 hours are added to this. This means that the library will soon be open until the early evening and also on Monday morning,” said Eindhoven Library.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha