3 Uurkes Vurraf event no longer in Hotel Pullman Eindhoven Cocagne

Carnival celebration always feels like a fresh start for welcoming the warm spring season. 3 Uurkes Vurraf is a carnival event in Brabant that is conducted every year in the Hotel Pullman Cocagne. The hotel has decided that, after 28 years of hosting, it will no longer host the event due to the strict corona measures. Omroep Brabant is looking for a new venue to conduct the 3 Uurkes Vurraf event in February 2022.

‘3 Uurkes’ is an initiative of the regional broadcaster Omroep Brabant and has been regarded as the official kick-off of carnival in Brabant province since 1993. A wide range of artists performs at the event. It is broadcast live on TV and the internet each year, attracting more than a million viewers from all over the country.



Corona measures

Hotel Pullman Cocagne has hosted the event for the past 28 years. Due to the strict corona measures, the hotel has decided not to host the 2022 event. Omroep Brabant reports that the strict requirements in organising an event make it difficult for the hotels to host. “With the many uncertainties in the world and the increasingly strict requirements for events, we have unfortunately decided that the risk of setting up a tent for carnival is too high,” explains Pullman hotel deputy director Jurriaan van der Valk.

Van der Valk says he decided with pain in his heart. “On behalf of the entire Pullman team, we would like to thank all carnival enthusiasts who have ever been to ‘3 Uurkes Vurraf’ for the great atmosphere.”

Radio party

The collaboration with ‘Cocagne’ started when 3 Uurkes Vurraf was still a radio program. In 2007, the event was converted from a radio program to a live television program. More than 1600 enthusiastic carnival revellers used to gather for the event. A large space was required to accommodate such a crowd, so the event was conducted in a huge tent in the car park area of the Pullman hotel.

Omroep Brabant understands the decision of the hotel but finds it very unfortunate. Omroep Brabant will look for a new location so that 3 Uurkes Vurraf 2022 can continue.

Source: studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan