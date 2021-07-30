Many companies in region may have to repay emergency support

Thousands of employers in the Eindhoven region may have to pay back in full the corona emergency support they received earlier. The UWV has informed this.

It concerns more than 2600 employers in Southeast Brabant. That is 60% of the employers in the region who received NOW support in the first phase of the corona crisis last year. In order to determine the final compensation, the government wants to see a final calculation from these companies before November. But thousands of employers have thus not yet applied for it.

Risks

“Employers who do not apply run the risk of running soon into problems. No definitive calculation means that the allowance is set at zero, and you, therefore, have to pay back your entire advance. We want to avoid that,” explains Janet Helder of UWV.

Action

According to the benefits agency, many entrepreneurs have not yet taken action because they are not aware that they have to apply to get a calculation themselves. They have to get all their papers in order.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.