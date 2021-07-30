Eindhoven Airport expects over 3,000 flights in August

In August, Eindhoven Airport expects over 3,000 flights to arrive and depart at the airport.

In the summer month, the number of flights increases again compared to the previous months. In July, some 2,700 flights operated from the airport. In May and June, the number was a lot lower.

In those months, 500 and 1350 aircraft respectively departed from and landed at Eindhoven Airport.

The airport did not sit still during those quiet months. For example, columns with portraits of (former) PSV staff members were recently presented. Work is also being done on a gallery at the airport, for which the foundations have now been laid.

Source: www.studio040.nl

