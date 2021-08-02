Fines handed out during police check in Eindhoven city centre

The police had received several reports of nuisance from road users who were using the inner city of Eindhoven as a race track. For this reason, a check was held on Saturday (31st July) at the Witte Dame. Some thirty fines were handed out during this police check.

Eleven road users were fined for speeding. Seven people were fined for causing a noise nuisance, while four drivers were fined for holding their mobile phones. Two road users were also found to be under the influence of cocaine or cannabis, and one driver received a fine for ignoring a stop signal.

Not only were fines handed out, but items were also confiscated. One road user handed over his baseball bat and two people had their cannabis confiscated.

Source: studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan