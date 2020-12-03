Weekend Tips from Yvette

It’s the weekend in Eindhoven but where could you go to? There are some nice events in Eindhoven that you can visit online and offline. You enjoy the live stream radio show from Cafe The Jack, see the Blue Note Club Sessions with Mrs Hips live from your couch, play the Global Online Quiz with your friends or go to the concert at Paviljoen Ongehoorde Muziek. Read more on Eindhoven News.

Friday: De Grote DJ MJR Radio Show (Dynamo edition friday)



Saturday: Blue Note Club Sessions: Mrs Hips



Saturday: The Global Online Quiz



Saturday: Nebula at POM



About Yvette:

“I’m the manager of the biggest expat Facebook group in Eindhoven – Expats in Eindhoven. A group dedicated to help expats have a great time in Eindhoven, get to meet new people and answer their questions. Further I work as graphic designer for my own company STUDIO YDID. In my free time I like to go running, race cycling, go out with friends and family or listen to the band Queen. If you want to know more – feel free to mail me at [email protected]”