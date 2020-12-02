Resigned councillors could cost Waalre

The Waalre Municipality is taking into account a cost item of €750,000.

That’s for allowances and reintegration costs for the Mayor and councillors who’ve left. The total cost of the administrative crisis may be higher or lower. That’s according to the Town Council.

The amount may be considerably lower. That’s if the councillors are allowed to return to the companies where they were previously employed. Or if retire or quickly find other employment. More clarity is expected shortly.

The amount mentioned doesn’t include all the costs involved in the administrative crisis. For example, legal proceedings are still pending against a civil servant who’d been dismissed. Also, the costs of recruiting the new councillors and their remuneration aren’t included either.

Administrative crisis

For several months now, Waalre has been facing an administrative crisis. It involved the Mayor, four councillors, and two council camps. They’d been at odds.

To put things in order, the province council appointed Jan Boelhouwer as Deputy Mayor. At the end of September, Mayor Jan Brenninkmeijer announced he’d not be returning as Mayor. The next day, all four Aldermen resigned as well.

For the next 18 months, Waalre will be governed by a business council. That’s when the next elections take place. This board is made up of professional councillors. According to Boelhouwer, the entire council supports this decision.

Source: Studio040

