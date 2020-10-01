Weekend Tips from Yvette

It’s the weekend in Eindhoven but where could you go to? There are some nice events in Eindhoven that are organised within the guidelines set by the government. You can go to a music show in the Effenaar, get into the Rock ‘n Rollercoaster at Café The Jack, participate in a mountainbike challenger at the High Tech Campus or visit the festival Heksia at the prehistoric village . Read more on Eindhoven News.

Friday: Popronde poppodium pre-party: Las Medicinas



Check here for more event details.

Saturday: DJ Robabilly’s Rock ‘n Rollercoaster



Check here for more event details.

Sunday: High Tech MTB Challenge



Check here for more event details.

Whole weekend: Heksia



Check here for more event details.

About Yvette:

“I’m the manager of the biggest expat Facebook group in Eindhoven – Expats in Eindhoven. A group dedicated to help expats have a great time in Eindhoven, get to meet new people and answer their questions. Further I work as graphic designer for my own company STUDIO YDID. In my free time I like to go running, race cycling, go out with friends and family or listen to the band Queen. If you want to know more – feel free to mail me at [email protected]”