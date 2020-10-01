PvdA demands action to tackle motorcycle noises

Action must be taken to combat noise from accelerating cars and motorcycles in Eindhoven. That is what the Labour Party (PvdA) demands from the city council.

“We receive many signals from the city about nuisance issues. Some drivers like making a lot of noise, which many others find very annoying. We are fed up with the noise nuisance from these vehicles and we want to act on the issue.”, PvdA writes so.

PvdA proposes to the city council that strict checks are carried out in the city to ensure that the noise standard is not exceeded. Rotterdam is already carrying out a trial to limit the nuisance caused by motorcyclists and motorists. There, noise is measured in many places, and fines are issued to the drivers when they make too much noise.

The local PvdA wants Eindhoven to adopt the Rotterdam approach. The group also wants to know whether fines have already been handed out to drivers in Eindhoven.

Earlier this year, the party 50Plus also raised the alarm about the nuisance caused by motorcycles.

