World’s best Limoncello from the region

The limoncello from Job and Loet van den Biggelaar from Son en Breugel has been chosen as the tastiest in the world. It is the second time in a row that the brothers have won the International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC)

The Lime Bro’s achieved 98 points in London. This is the highest number of points ever awarded to a limoncello. The maximum number of points is 100. In an initial response, Job and Loet say they see it as a ‘reward’ for their efforts in recent years.

The brothers launched their drink in 2022 and in a short time managed to put limoncello on the menu of the catering industry in the region. There are now around fifty points of sale in the Eindhoven region.