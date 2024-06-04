Combustion engine trucks allowed in the city centre until 2028

Certain trucks with combustion engines can continue driving within the Eindhoven ring road until 2028. Earlier, only electric trucks and vans were to be allowed on the ring road from 2025.

Little support

In 2020, the municipality introduced a zero-emission zone within the ring road. Entrepreneurs in particular did not like the ambitious goals of the municipality. The municipality is making an exception after discussions with residents and entrepreneurs. From 2028 only electric trucks and vans would be welcome. This means that trucks with combustion engines are now allowed to drive within the ring until 2028.