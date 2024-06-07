High tech discovery route – Companies open doors

While the doors of high-tech companies usually remain closed, they will open wide to the general public on Saturday, June 8. The High Tech Discovery Route is intended for young and old, from the entire region: from young people to professionals and from residents to parents with children

Hot spots

There are eight hotspots. The Brainport Industry Campus (BIC) is one of the locations that offers insight. The BIC is home to three educational institutions and more than 50 companies in the high-tech manufacturing industry. They show what great projects they are working on and how much fun it is to work in technology.

In addition to BIC, you can also visit other campuses during the High Tech Discovery Route. Various activities are also on the High Tech Campus, Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e), ASML and DAF. And the companies of the Hightech Helmond-de Peel Foundation are also opening their doors. The Philips Museum can also be visited for free on this day.

Do it yourself

There is a lot to experience and do at all hotspots. For example, at GEA Food Solutions in Bakel, you can see how chicken nuggets are made, but there is also a machine with which children can make a cake to take home. Surprising applications of robots can also be found everywhere. You can build your own robot or play a match against a robot on a nerve spiral. At Summa College, children can create their own gaming avatar and controller. And, of course, there are also VR glasses and 3D printers.

Goal

The shared goal of the discovery route is to introduce the public to technology’s versatility in the manufacturing industry. Visitors can discover technology in an accessible, playful way. But the discovery route has another purpose. Making children and youth interested in technology so they would choose a career in this direction.