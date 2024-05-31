Ukrainians accommodated at Holiday Inn near Airport

Two floors of the Holiday Inn hotel near Eindhoven Airport will be set up as accommodation for Ukrainian refugees. From 1 July, 64 reception places will be available there.

Due to Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022, many reception places for displaced people from Ukraine are needed.

All municipalities in the Netherlands contribute to the reception issue to a greater or lesser extent. Eindhoven has to provide almost 1,770 places by the end of this year, according to the national task. The municipality does not currently meet this. As of 1 May 2024, the counter stands at 1,200 realised places.

Earlier, Ukrainians were accommodated in a former hotel on Markt and in a building on P. C. Hooftlaan.

Source: Studio040

Translated by- Chaitali Sengupta