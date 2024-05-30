Tune in to the ‘Who is Europe?’ debate

Brabant politicians who are candidates for a place in the European Parliament are slated for a debate on Thursday evening at Strijp-S. Leading up to the European elections, Veerle Bens (CDA), Björn de Groot (VVD) and Bram Kamp (Volt) will compete with each other.
The debate is happening at the independent radio station Rararadio. The central question in the debate is: ‘Who is Europe?’. It would be interesting to hear about the added value of the European Union for the residents of the Eindhoven region. The importance of the elections on 6 June is also expected to be discussed.
The presentation will be handled by Munne, Jan Joosten and Twan Hofman. The debate can be heard here from eight o’clock in the evening.
Source: Studio040
For Eindhoven News: Muktha Kartik