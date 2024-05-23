PSV welcomes PSG, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid to Otten Cup

The Otten Cup will be held at De Herdgang from August 16 to 18. Several major clubs are participating in the PSV youth tournament, including Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Manchester United and Atletico Madrid.

It is the 74th time that the Otten Cup is being held. In the past, big names such as Harry Kane, Memphis and Romelu Lukaku were present. The last edition was won by PSV. In the final, the host defeated RSC Anderlecht 1-0.

This year the youth tournament for players under 19 has been expanded to ten clubs. Last year’s losing finalist is also present again. In addition, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, FC Copenhagen, SL Benfica, FC Utrecht, Atlético Madrid, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Red Bull Bragantino and of course PSV are also participating.

New rules of the game

New rules are introduced during the Otten Cup. For example, last summer a match consisted of two halves with 25 minutes of pure playing time: if the ball came out of the field, time was stopped. In addition, players had to dribble the ball instead of throwing it in and players who received a yellow card had to leave the field for five minutes. It is not yet clear which game innovations will be tested this year.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez