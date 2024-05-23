GLOW collaboration with Lichtjesroute for 80th liberation year

The first plans for GLOW 2024 were presented in the Kazerne in Eindhoven. This year’s international light art festival has the theme ‘The Stream’. In honour of 80 years of liberation, the organisation collaborates with the Lichtjesroute on Willemstraat. There is also light art at the Effenaar and the Kennedy Tower.

Ronald Ramakers, director of GLOW, gave the organisation involved a digital tour along the provisional route of GLOW 2024. The route starts at the Markt and goes via the Bergen, the Wilhelminaplein, the Ventoselaan, Victoria Park, the 18 Septemberplein, the Piazza, Fellenoord, TU grounds, Silly Walk tunnel, Effenaar, Dommelstraat, Raiffeisenstraat and Heuvel back to the Markt. The route is approximately 5 kilometres long, just like in 2023.

Light art

According to Ramakers, a special work of art during the route will be the children’s project in the Rabobank office at the Fellenoord. Surrounding municipalities will also participate in GLOW again, but which ones exactly will be announced later.

In honour of 80 years of the liberation of Eindhoven, GLOW and the Lichtjesroute are working together on Willemstraat. In addition, a striking work by the French artist Cindy Lo will be on display on Wilhelminaplein, based on a poem by K. Michel. Furthermore, the impressions of the works of art at the Effenaar and the Kennedy Tower are striking. Studio040 Another novelty is that Studio040 reports live daily in a mobile studio on the Markt. In a Glass House, radio broadcasts are provided and discussions are held with GLOW visitors. Interest Councillor Stijn Steenbakkers emphasised the economic and social importance of GLOW for the Brainport region. GLOW commissioned research into the social impact on visitors in 2023. The event was rated 8, compared to 7.6 in 2022. Of the visitors who visited GLOW more than three times, 58 percent feel more connected to the region and 60 percent to Eindhoven.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez