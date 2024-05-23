TU/e and ASML to invest in a 180 million collaboration

ASML and Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) jointly invest around 180 million euros in training new technical talent. This is stated in a cooperation agreement signed on Thursday morning. ASML is investing 80 million euros in the collaboration and TU/e ​​100 million

The millions will go to, among other things, a new cleanroom building on the TU/e ​​campus. This building is used for research, education and start-ups in the chip sector.

“With this agreement, we strengthen our long-term collaboration with TU/e, an important partner and supplier of talent in the region,” says Roger Dassen, financial director of ASML. “We are investing in science in the Netherlands and in the training of experts who are desperately needed in our industry.”

Biggest deal ever

“This is our largest agreement ever with an industrial partner and an important recognition of our university,” explains Robert-Jan Smits, chairman of the TU/e ​​Executive Board.

Operation Beethoven

According to Smits, this collaboration aligns with the ‘Future Chips program’ of TU/e ​​and Operation Beethoven, the billion-dollar investment from, among others, the government in the Brainport. Both are aimed at strengthening the high-tech region and the Dutch chip sector.