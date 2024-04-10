Soldiers on their way for ‘Steadfast Defender’

The first eighty vehicles took off from Major General De Ruyter of Steveninck Kazerne (barracks) in Oirschot on Tuesday, taking part in the largest NATO military exercise since the end of the Cold War. The Oirschot soldiers travel via Germany and Poland to Lithuania.

90,000 soldiers from all 32 NAVO countries are participating in the Steadfast Defender exercise. This concerns more than 5,000 soldiers from the Netherlands. The exercise is about moving units quickly and en masse for the defense of NATO territory. Moreover, NATO also wants to show its muscles to Putin with the complex military operation, Colonel Peter Kemna, who waved goodbye to his troops on Tuesday, says.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob