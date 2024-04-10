Son en Breugel investigating location for social participation

The Municipality of Son en Breugel will investigate whether the Centrum voor Maatschappelijk Deelname (centre for social participation, CMD) can move to another location. CMD has been located on the first floor of Dommelhuis for two years and is used as a village hall. However, it lacks peace and seclusion.

The many activities and the associated sounds make it difficult to have conversations with residents. At the same time, there is an increase in the complexity of residents’ questions to CMD. This creates a need for more consultation rooms that meet all safety and privacy requirements. There is no room within Dommelhuis to create more consultation rooms for CMD, which are available to CMD all day long. It is also often not possible for employees to work in silence.

“As a village hall, Dommelhuis is a nice addition to the village”, councillor Steven Grevink says. “This location does not appear to be ideal for residents who come to the CMD with a personal matter. These residents need peace and privacy and that is not enough there”. When CMD leaves, there will be room for the village hall to grow and, among other things, to increase the required number of activity and meeting facilities.

