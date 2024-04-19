89 social housing units coming up in Genderdal

The start signal for constructing 89 social housing units is given. The houses are coming up on Mascagnistraat in the Eindhoven neighbourhood of Genderdal.

There have long been building plans at this location, which used to be home to the Your Choice youth centre. Housing corporation Woonbedrijf will build a mix of smaller and slightly larger flats here. The rent ranges from 630 euros to 800 euros per month.

Old and young

The flats are intended for both younger and older residents. A third of the flats are intended for over-65s, who are currently in family homes.

Efficient

The construction project is part of a programme by corporations and municipalities in the region, to realise rental housing faster. By standardising the houses more, the construction process can be accelerated, at lower prices. It is one of the ways to address the housing shortage more effectively.

The flats will be ready in spring next year.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Chaitali Sengupta