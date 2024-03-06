Sexual harassment ‘the order of the day’

Sexual harassment may seem far-fetched to many Eindhoven residents, but in reality almost three-quarters of Dutch women experience it. “I don’t think people realise the extent to which gender based violence takes place in the Netherlands”, Juliana Bosch, of Feminist Wave Eindhoven, says. That is why the feminist action group is holding a protest in the city centre on Friday evening to create awareness.

According to Feminist Wave Eindhoven, gender-related violence has become normal in society. That would be the result of inequality between different genders. Women in particular would suffer from this. For example, a study by the action group shows that 13 per cent of the boys surveyed indicate that hitting their girlfriend is necessary to gain respect. “These figures come from the culture we live in. I think we should talk about what is happening in the Netherlands, many people are not aware of that”, Bosch says.

Reason for Feminist Wave Eindhoven to take action. The protest starts at 17:30 and lasts until 22:00 on March 8 at Dynamo. At the beginning there is a meeting and then a film is played showing figures regarding violence against women in the Netherlands. In the meantime, the action group is handing out flyers.

The organisation has been protesting on 18Septemberplein for the past three years. Now the protest will take place at Dynamo. “We hope to talk to many different people on Friday so that we create awareness about gender violence in the Netherlands”, Juliana said.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob