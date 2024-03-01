Primary schools compete against e-waste

Sixteen primary school teams from Eindhoven, Geldrop-Mierlo, and Valkenswaard will participate in the E-waste Race from 4 to 28 March 2024. At primary school De Ganzebloem in Geldrop-Mierlo, alderman Hans van de Laar performed the official kick-off.

The teams will work on this project on electronic waste (also known as e-waste) for four weeks. The children collect small electronic waste so that it can be reused or recycled. In this way, they contribute to the circular economy. Residents can have their electronic waste collected from their homes free of charge between 4 and 28 March. This can be done by presenting the electronic waste online on this website.

Electronic waste involves broken or old devices with a plug attached or a place for a battery. For example, an old keyboard, broken kettle, defective mobile phone, but also old or broken cables and adapters. Ink cartridges, and loose batteries, do not fall under e-waste and therefore may not be handed in.

Children receive points for e-waste collected and the school with the most points wins an all-expense paid school trip. Residents who offer their broken or old electronic devices online will receive discount codes for sustainable products. These include headphones from Repeat, jewellery from NOWA, and products from Build Your Own Robot (BYOR).

The schools participating in Eindhoven are De Bijenkorf, SBO Jan Nieuwenhuizenschool, De Vuurvlinder, SBO Petraschool, primary school Trudo, and De Talisman. In Geldrop-Mierlo, De Vlinder, De Ganzenbloem, and Sint Jozefschool are participating, and in Valkenswaard De Pionier, OBS De Belhamel, primary school Agnetendal and De Grasspriet. The E-waste Race Eindhoven, Geldrop-Mierlo, and Valkenswaard was made possible by the Eindhoven municipality, Geldrop-Mierlo municipality, Valkenswaard municipality and Cure Afvalbeheer.

Source Studio040

Translated by Chaitali Sengupta